The U.S. trade deficit hit a fresh record of $80.9 billion in September, driven by a surge in imported goods that far outpaced exports, government data showed on Thursday. The Commerce Department said that the gap between what the U.S. buys from other countries and what it sells to foreign nations surged by 11.2%, topping the previous record of $73.2 billion in June.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO