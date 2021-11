FORT MYERS — Buddy Martin has been promoted from COO to president of Entech, a Fort Myers-based IT managed services and support firm. A 20-year veteran of the company, Martin began his career at Entech right out of college as the firm's office administrator — with no IT experience, according to a statement. Rising through the ranks, he became Entech’s COO in 2011. In that position he worked closely with CEO Jake Spanberger and now-retired founder Martin Haas to expand the company’s geographic footprint and client roster while “achieving industry best-in-class service metrics,” the release states. As president, Martin will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of Entech and will the company’s leadership team.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO