The USC Trojans (3-3) travel to South Bend to take on the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) for a rivalry game this Saturday at 4:30 pm PT. The Trojans are looking to kickstart the second half of what has been an up and down 2021 season, alternating wins and losses over the first six games. Both programs are coming off bye weeks. The Huddle provides a convenient one-sheet with all the news and notes you need to prepare for and watch your Trojans take on the Irish.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO