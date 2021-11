The past 18 months have been life-altering for Kayla Harrison, one of the most promising fighters in women's MMA. Harrison took her niece and nephew, Kyla and Emery, into her home when her stepfather, Bob Nichols, died in May 2020. At that time, the biggest breakout fighter in the Professional Fighters League had her mind on anything but fighting, and as the 2020 PFL season went by the wayside in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harrison still had plenty on her plate as she was thrust into the role of mom.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO