Festival

Memories of a non-political Halloween

Columbus Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalloween was fun while it lasted. For decades it has been the one day of the year we could all forget our worries and live in the moment. When I was a kid in the 1970s, Halloween was for kids. As the weather became chilly and the leaves turned...

columbustelegram.com

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Memory pillow and memory banking

Have you ever wanted to take an item of clothing and repurpose it into a pillow cover or other unique memorial gift or keepsake? So often, articles of clothing can remind us of specific days or events in the lives of our loved ones. You can learn how to preserve and record some of your favorite memories by making a memory pillow, a special blanket or other memory items for your family. These items make heartfelt wedding gifts, new baby gifts and bereavement gifts to remember those who we have loved and lost.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Crescent-News

Tom Purcell - Memories of a non-political Halloween

Halloween was fun while it lasted. For decades it has been the one day of the year we could all forget our worries and live in the moment. When I was a kid in the 1970s, Halloween was for kids. As the weather became chilly and the leaves turned brilliant...
CELEBRATIONS
bigrapidsnews.com

Halloween story time outside Grace A. Dow Memorial Library Oct. 28

Join Grace A. Dow Memorial Library staff outside the library on Thursday, October 28 at 10 a.m. for a not-so-spooky Halloween story time. Enjoy silly stories, fun songs, and dancing, and grab a Halloween goodie bag to take home. This event is limited to 50 participants and registration is required....
Halloween costumes are in 'official' shortage, non-profit declares

The Halloween & Costume Association has declared an "official costume shortage" for this year’s celebration. The non-profit blames the lack of costumes this year on the pandemic-related global supply issues, which has affected many industries. The global supply chain has been buffeted by a multitude of problems, from factories having...
Pharos-Tribune

Halloween event in memory of Anderson teen brings together families

ANDERSON — Five weeks after Kevin Oliver’s son Andon died in a shooting in January at an Anderson apartment complex, Andon’s mother, Laticia Willis, spoke at a memorial vigil for the teenager. “I just want to make sure it didn’t happen in vain,” Willis said at the time. “I want...
Kingsport Times-News

Making memories: Schrock family carries on Disney theme for Halloween

KINGSPORT — During the week of Halloween, kids across the country try to come up with a last-minute costume to wear in honor of the one night that promises candy throughout local neighborhoods. The Schrock family, however, can’t relate. Brooke Schrock; her husband, Evan; and their four kids, Cayman, Harper,...
Daily Camera

Guest Opinion: Jim Vacca: Halloween — A political reflection

Oct. 30, marks the 83rd anniversary of Orson Welles’s Mercury Theater broadcast of The War of the Worlds, a radio play adaption of the HG Wells novel of the same name. The first-person narrative in real time, written by Howard Koch, was so convincing that many understood this “fake news” to be true. Martians were invading the Earth. In the course of an hour these inter-galactic insurrectionists departed from their home planet and attacked Earth with gas bombs and heat rays. The creatures overran New Jersey and New York leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. In the aftermath of the invasion, Professor Hadley Cantril of Princeton University and his research staff did an exhaustive study into the causes of the panic reactions called “Invasion from Mars.” They estimated that approximately 6 million listened to the program and at least 1.2 million of those took the broadcast literally and reacted according to their natures and circumstances. In addition, an unknown number who did not tune into the broadcast were caught up in the mass hysteria. A mere switch of the radio dial could have dispelled the illusion of a world catastrophe, but a surprising number of people failed to make this simple check. How could so many people embrace such fabrication and abandon their critical standard?
Mercury

Chris Freind: Halloween’s political correctness is ghoulish

In the real world, everyone got a good laugh. Sure, it lightly poked fun at Simmons — and deservedly so — but in the big picture, there was no harm, no foul. Yet in the politically correct world populated by the “I’m offended by everything” crowd, that costume would undoubtedly make the “what you’re not allowed to wear” list.
WGNO

FUELED Wellness + Nutrition | Halloween Non-Candy Treats

Halloween is every kid’s annual sugar fest — but it is possible to keep Trick-or-Treaters happy without piling on even more sugar – and without being the neighborhood Scrooge. So whether you celebrate Halloween with block parties, school events or door-to-door Trick-or-Treating, try these top picks for treats that you can actually feel good about.
