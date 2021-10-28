Memories of a non-political Halloween

Oct. 30, marks the 83rd anniversary of Orson Welles’s Mercury Theater broadcast of The War of the Worlds, a radio play adaption of the HG Wells novel of the same name. The first-person narrative in real time, written by Howard Koch, was so convincing that many understood this “fake news” to be true. Martians were invading the Earth. In the course of an hour these inter-galactic insurrectionists departed from their home planet and attacked Earth with gas bombs and heat rays. The creatures overran New Jersey and New York leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. In the aftermath of the invasion, Professor Hadley Cantril of Princeton University and his research staff did an exhaustive study into the causes of the panic reactions called “Invasion from Mars.” They estimated that approximately 6 million listened to the program and at least 1.2 million of those took the broadcast literally and reacted according to their natures and circumstances. In addition, an unknown number who did not tune into the broadcast were caught up in the mass hysteria. A mere switch of the radio dial could have dispelled the illusion of a world catastrophe, but a surprising number of people failed to make this simple check. How could so many people embrace such fabrication and abandon their critical standard?

