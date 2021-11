Lucas Moura’s second-half goal sent Tottenham through to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after a 1-0 win at Burnley Moura’s 68th-minute header settled a low-quality affair where both teams struggled in the attacking third for the majority of the game.It was a much-needed win for Nuno Espirito Santo who is under some pressure after an inconsistent start to the season, but a good cup run in this competition could help his cause.Nuno will also hope it gives his side some confidence ahead of Manchester United’s visit in the Premier League on Saturday.Burnley boss Sean Dyche was hoping his side could...

