It never rains it pours is the saying and that’s certainly the case as far as Everton and injuries this week are concerned as now it’s Yerry Mina turn to get hurt. The Colombian centre-back has returned to Everton after the latest international break in which he played three times and now has apparently picked up a muscle injury, compounding all the bad news on the injury front that have plagued preparations for Saturday’s clash with Watford.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO