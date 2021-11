Given the huge popularity seen with the ‘Squid Game‘ TV series on Netflix, it’s hardly surprising that many individuals and organisations (completely unaffiliated with the show I might add) have looked, or at least attempted, to cash in on its success. For example, there are already more than a few *cough* unlicensed *cough* mobile games available to download (which you clearly do entirely at your own risk!).

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO