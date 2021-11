Four-goal hero Patson Daka insisted Leicester City must build on their Russian revival quickly.The striker became the first Foxes player to score four goals in a game for 63 years in Wednesday’s 4-3 win at Spartak Moscow.Leicester came from 2-0 down to reignite their Europa League hopes after picking up just one point from their opening two games.Daka’s goals included a nine-minute hat-trick, with strikes either side of half-time, in the Group C showdown.He also netted in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Manchester United and after an indifferent start to the season Daka knows the Foxes need to capitalise on their...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO