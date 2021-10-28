CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

​Newcastle send scouts to watch Bayer Leverkusen whizkid Wirtz

By Ansser Sadiq
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United have sent a scout to watch Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz. The 18-year-old has put in a string of outstanding displays for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga this season....

www.tribalfootball.com

Florian Wirtz
