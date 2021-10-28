​Newcastle send scouts to watch Bayer Leverkusen whizkid Wirtz

The second round of the DFB-Pokal was full of upsets as Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen and Schalke 04 were all knocked out in stunning fashion. A number of big names fell at the second hurdle in the DFB-Pokal this week, as we were treated to some thrilling matches and plenty of edge of the seats action. Two big upsets came on Wednesday evening, as Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen were both knocked out of the competition. While Schalke were sent packing by third division side 1860 Munich on Tuesday.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO