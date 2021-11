The EU has flat-out rejected a British demand to end any role for European court judges in Northern Ireland. Speaking on Wednesday evening the European Commission's vice president Frans Timmermans said it was “extremely well-known in London” that the demand to ditch the European Court of Justice could not be met.UK Brexit minister Lord Frost has said the ECJ should be replaced with an independent arbitration panel and that it can have no role settling disputes in Northern Ireland.But the EU says this is not possible while Northern Ireland is benefitting from being inside the single market. Under the European...

POLITICS ・ 19 HOURS AGO