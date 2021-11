PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s no word in the English language that captures the sound of ping pong. The word “pop” works for some people, but “clack” or “clap” might work better for others. Some people think of the name ping pong and apply those words to the sounds, but the word ping never works. There’s just nothing in our language that describes a celluloid ball bouncing off one type of wood before being hit by another.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 5 DAYS AGO