India’s no to net zero has merit

By Reuters
 7 days ago
MUMBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - There’s merit in India’s refusal

to set a net-zero target in the run-up to the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow. The rich world is fixated on plans to become carbon neutral by 2050 or thereabouts. By holding out, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government can highlight different priorities.

First, it maintains pressure

on the biggest historical emitters to properly support the climate transition elsewhere. Poorer countries have not contributed as much to damaging the environment and are relying on dirty fuel to power the economic growth that will lift living standards. If all the big countries set their own net-zero goals, they may be less incentivised to financially help others.

It also encourages the rest of the world to consider India’s climate position beyond coal. The country’s big leaps in renewable energy, particularly solar, and its cost-competitiveness mean it can be part of global climate solution, rather than just a problem to be fixed. (By Una Galani)

IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

Reuters

