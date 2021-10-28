CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limiting U.S. Judges to Mutual, Index Funds Weighed by Democrats

bloomberglaw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler called option ‘superior route’. Interest comes after Fed banned officials from individual stocks. Congressional Democrats are looking into restricting federal...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Business Insider

'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. Sanctioned in Contract Protest for Not Producing Documents

The U.S. government must pay Oak Grove Technologies LLC’s legal costs for failing to provide documents relevant to a Special Operations contract protest, including a letter showing why a procurement official was terminated, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims ruled. The government’s failure to produce the documents because it didn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

SALT Cap Splinters Democrats Rushing for Deal on Biden Plan (1)

Congressional Democrats floated fresh proposals on how to increase the federal deduction on state and local taxes, but House and Senate lawmakers were at odds over whether the very rich should be allowed to take the tax break. Senate Budget Committee Chairman. Bernie Sanders. -- a Vermont independent who caucuses...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NJ.com

With no campaign fund limits, elected sellouts thrive | Letters

The recent Star-Ledger editorial concerning U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., (“Sinema Verité: Big money corrupts a senator, tanks an agenda,”) was spot on and underscored the discouragement that so many of us feel seeing how the power of large campaign contributions wreaks havoc on good policy. This can occur whether...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GovExec.com

Senators Urge TSP to Include Diverse Managers in Mutual Fund Window

A group of Democratic senators last week urged the federal government’s 401(k)-style retirement savings program to ensure that diversity is a consideration as officials choose which funds to include in an upcoming expansion of participants’ investment options. Next year, the Thrift Savings Plan is expected to implement the long-planned mutual...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Houston Chronicle

Democrats weigh plastic tax in budget package

WASHINGTON - Democrats are considering a plastic tax to encourage the industry to increase recycling and back off the production of single-use products. One of the tax provisions under discussion for inclusion in Democrats' budget package is a 20 cent per pound tax on the production of "virgin" plastic resin used for single-use products like food containers and beauty products, which could generate billions of dollars a year in revenue.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Kamala Harris Breaks Senate Deadlock on Biden Judicial Pick (2)

Vice president casts deciding vote to allow debate on Ninth Circuit pick. GOP opposed Jennifer Sung for signing letter opposing Brett Kavanaugh. Vice President Kamala Harris cast a tie-breaking vote to advance the nomination of Jennifer Sung to the largest federal appeals court, avoiding a setback for Democrats in their accelerated effort to confirm judicial picks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

U.S. Senator Manchin acknowledges having weighed leaving Democratic Party

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a centrist and a stumbling block to Democratic President Joe Biden's ambitious social agenda, acknowledged on Thursday having discussed leaving the party if his Democratic colleagues considered his stance "an embarrassment." A day after dismissing as "bullshit" a Mother Jones report that he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden let two Senators derail his entire national agenda — no wonder Democrats aren’t voting

When Democrats took control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, they promised to significantly improve the social safety net in the wake of the deadliest pandemic in a century and the resulting economic fallout it created. But thanks largely to two obstructionist Senators, that agenda has yet to pass. And last night’s drubbing in Virginia and elsewhere should be seen as a warning to Democrats that 2022 will be much worse for them unless they take immediate action to improve the material conditions of the American working class.In addition to losing the gubernatorial race in Virginia, Democrats...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘A low, low point’: Senate Republicans block restoration of landmark Voting Rights Act named in honour of John Lewis

For the first time since its passage nearly 60 years ago, the US Senate has failed to restore the Voting Rights Act, potentially jeopardising critical protections against voter suppression and racial discrimination after a pair of US Supreme Court rulings undermined key elements of the landmark civil rights law.Senate Republicans blocked the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act – named in honour of the late civil rights leader and congressman – by invoking a filibuster for the fourth time this year to stop voting rights legislation from advancing to the floor. It marks the first time that the Voting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Interior Leasing Plan Stalled Despite Sweeping Climate Rhetoric

The Interior Department is still reviewing its long-expected look at the future of the federal oil and gas leasing program and has no definitive timeline to announce next steps, agency officials said Thursday at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow. “We’re still working on it. I think we’ve said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Williams Cos. Loses Appeal Over ‘Unprecedented’ 5% Poison Pill

Williams Cos. shareholders secured their victory against the energy company’s unusually restrictive anti-takeover poison pill—triggered if any investor bloc reached a 5% ownership threshold—when Delaware’s top court upheld a decision striking down the defensive measure. The state’s justices issued a brief order late Wednesday affirming the ruling “on the basis...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Pushes Limit of Acting Leaders With Rules Boom on Way

The budget office is writing next year’s government-wide spending proposal without a director. An office that approves coronavirus vaccines is doing so under an interim chief. And the White House regulations office is editing rules that will massively expand the size and scope of the federal government—without a permanent leader.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

