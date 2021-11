On Friday morning, police are investigating a fatal crash in southwest Denton that is believed to have involved an intoxicated driver. At 2:17 a.m. Friday, Denton police responded to a major crash between a pickup and a sedan at the intersection of Jim Christal Road and Western Boulevard, near Denton Enterprise Airport. They located one person dead in a vehicle and an injured person on the ground, according to a Denton Police Department news release.

DENTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO