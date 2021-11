It hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows for the Los Angles Lakers to start this new NBA season. The Lakers faced the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road and got out to a big lead in the first half. They led by as many as 26 points, eventually taking a 72-56 lead into halftime. But the wheels came off the bus in the second half for the Lakers, as they were outscored by the Thunder 67-43 the rest of the way. The Thunder ended up winning the game by a 123-115 final for their first victory of the season.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO