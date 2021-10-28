Biden heads to G20 bereft of ambassadors as Republicans hold up nearly all nominees

US lawmakers sought Thursday to reinvigorate President Joe Biden's foundering legislative agenda, dangling possible votes within 24 hours on his $3 trillion blueprint to transform transport networks and expand the welfare safety net. House Democratic leaders are expected to push for a vote as early as Thursday to advance Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan and another on Friday morning to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. "As the American people learn more about what we are doing in this legislation -- for families, for children, for women in the workforce, to save our planet, the rest -- it will be very positive," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill. She wouldn't be drawn on the timetable but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a separate statement Democrats were "closer than we've ever been," adding that he wanted to see the social spending bill on Biden's desk by Thanksgiving in late November.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 HOURS AGO