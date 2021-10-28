CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden heads to G20 bereft of ambassadors as Republicans hold up nearly all nominees

Cover picture for the articleRachel Maddow reports on the dearth of approvals of President Joe...

Biden's agenda is dead

There is no doubt about it: The Biden administration is a failure, and so is the president’s agenda. Just 10 months into his presidency, President Joe Biden has suffered a massive political beating. Republicans swept Virginia on Tuesday night, winning almost every single state election less than a year after Biden won the state by 10 points. New Jersey came uncomfortably close to falling to the GOP as well.
US House mulls votes within hours on historic Biden agenda

US lawmakers sought Thursday to reinvigorate President Joe Biden's foundering legislative agenda, dangling possible votes within 24 hours on his $3 trillion blueprint to transform transport networks and expand the welfare safety net. House Democratic leaders are expected to push for a vote as early as Thursday to advance Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan and another on Friday morning to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. "As the American people learn more about what we are doing in this legislation -- for families, for children, for women in the workforce, to save our planet, the rest -- it will be very positive," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill. She wouldn't be drawn on the timetable but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a separate statement Democrats were "closer than we've ever been," adding that he wanted to see the social spending bill on Biden's desk by Thanksgiving in late November.
Biden calls for an end to inaction in Congress after brutal elections

President Joe Biden returned from Europe Wednesday with a wake-up call for feuding Democrats holding up his sweeping domestic reforms in Congress -- after a humiliating state election defeat that many blamed on inertia and infighting among the party's lawmakers. "I do know that people want us to get things done," he told reporters asking for his takeaway on longtime favorite Terry McAuliffe's loss to a Republican newcomer in Tuesday's Virginia governor's election. "And that's why I'm continuing to push very hard for the Democratic Party to move along and pass my infrastructure bill and my Build Back Better bill." Amid nosediving approval ratings and frustration over his stalled economic agenda, Biden came home to a Republican red wave that swept over the eastern United States Tuesday, from Virginia Beach to Long Island and beyond.
Republican-led states ramp up legal challenges to Biden's vaccine mandate

A growing number of GOP-led states are challenging President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors that's slated to take effect in the coming weeks. A coalition of 10 states filed a lawsuit on Friday seeking the block the rule, with Texas filing a separate suit. The legal challenges come a day after Florida filed a similar lawsuit.
The core unresolved issues holding up Biden spending bills

A divided Democratic party continued to strive to reach agreement Monday, in what's shaping up to be a make-or-break week for President Joe Biden's term. Moderates and progressives remain at odds as they try to work out the price tag for a plan to overhaul a massive spending bill. Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins joins Judy Woodruff to lay out what's at stake.
Joe Biden's Cabinet, including Pete Buttigieg, are directly asking Democrats for their support of his agenda.

Pete's among the officials getting directly involved in trying to — borrowing a phrase — land this plane. What's happening: President Joe Biden's Cabinet is getting more hands-on in trying to get Democrats on board with passing the party's social spending package. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has made calls to frontline Democrats in hopes of getting them on board, according to two Democrats familiar.
Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
Trumps mock Biden over Virginia result and boast they’ll reclaim White House in 2024

Donald Trump and his camp have taken credit for the victory of Republican party candidate Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race.In a statement on Tuesday, the former president said he would like to thank his “base” for coming out and voting for the candidate.“The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than before,” he said, hinting at a possible rerun for the 2024 presidential elections.In a separate statement gloating over the big night, Mr Trump said he didn’t even have to rally for first-time candidate Mr Youngkin because Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe tied down his competitor to the former president.“It...
AP FACT CHECK: Biden distorts Virginia's electoral history

Downplaying his party’s loss in Virginia President Joe Biden suggested that Democrat Terry McAuliffe couldn’t have won the governor’s election based on the state’s history of rejecting candidates in that race when their party occupied the White House He’s wrong.BIDEN: “No governor in Virginia has ever won when he’s of the same, or he or she’s the same party, as the sitting president.” — remarks Wednesday.THE FACTS: Not so.While Virginia has a recent pattern of electing governors of the opposite party, McAuliffe himself defied that trend in 2013 by winning the governor’s mansion when Barack Obama was president.The...
