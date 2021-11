Michael Johnson announced he is running for State Representative for District 13 Saturday morning at Kendall-Perkins Park. The Navy veteran said because he was born and raised in Owensboro, he plans to be a representative for all people in Owensboro at the state level. In Owensboro, he has spent time working and gathering the people’s concerns in several facets including — he’s the president of local nonprofit Truth Outreach Inc., a trained minister and evangelist, and Vice Chair for Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education, among working with other organizations.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO