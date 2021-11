Cinnamon can be found almost anywhere these days. It warms everything from Fall drinks to french toast. But long ago the spice was a rare commodity that cost nearly 50 months wages for a mere pound. The Egyptians used cinnamon to embalm their mummies, and burned it like incense in their tombs. The origins of cinnamon were kept a secret, due to a spice trade monopoly.

