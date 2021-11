Real Salt Lake have struggled on the road this season, and nothing has made that more clear than recent losses at Austin and Chicago; results that helped move RSL below the playoff line. With only four games left this season, RSL has an uphill battle to make their way above the playoff line. They sit in 9th place on 42 points. They do have a game in hand over many of the teams in the west, but if they’re not able to pick up points on the road, home wins may not be enough to get them to the post season.

MLS ・ 8 DAYS AGO