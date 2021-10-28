CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staying bullish at a market peak

By TIMOTHY P. VICK
Florida Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake note of the past 18 months: We all just experienced one of the more confounding roller-coaster markets of our careers. No doubt, investors can wipe their foreheads in relief that stock prices not only recovered all their early 2020 losses, but also have touched record highs consistently since November. Undeniably,...

The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Supply chain disruptions this year have been a bane but could be a potential boon for Coupa Software. PagerDuty stands to benefit significantly from the rapid increase in spending on corporate digital transformation. The U.S. equity market reached new highs in October 2021, after struggling in the previous month. Despite...
MarketWatch

Dow lags as S&P 500, Nasdaq score another record close

Stocks ended mostly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping a five-day winning streak as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite booked another round of records a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plans to begin tapering bond purchases and investors turned their attention to jobs data. The Dow shed around 33 points, or 0.1%, to close near 36,124, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 20 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,680, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 129 points, or 0.8%, to finish near 15,940.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 1.32% to $1,229.91 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $1,215.39, which the company reached on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

NerdWallet shares soar 48% in trading debut

Shares of personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. soared 48% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock is trading on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS." Morgan Stanley was lead underwriter in a syndicate of eight banks.
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 1.28% to $335.85 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $48.48 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.36% to $287.69 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $7.39 short of its 52-week high ($295.08), which the company reached on May 10th.
Florida Weekly

Ask the Fool

If I have some extra money, is it better to pay off my mortgage faster or invest it in the stock market?. Paying off your mortgage early can be worthwhile, especially if you’re nearing retirement. But depending on interest rates and your risk tolerance, investing in stocks could be a more profitable move.
OCALA, FL
The Motley Fool

This 5.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Has Plenty of Fuel to Continue Growing

Williams Companies reported strong third-quarter results, putting the dividend on solid ground. The company's natural gas infrastructure business has lots of growth still ahead. Williams is also starting to explore emerging growth sources. Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is a leader in natural gas infrastructure. This business generates lots of recurring cash...
