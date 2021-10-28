CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dollar Up, Yen Down as Investors Focus on Central Bank Policy Decisions

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning in Asia, with the yen and euro on a downward trend ahead of central bank policy decisions in Japan and Europe. The U.S. Dollar Index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched up 0.02% to 93.817 by 12:58...

investing.com

Bank of England confounds markets, keeps rates on hold

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England kept interest rates on hold on Thursday, wrong-footing investors who had been convinced that it would be the first of the world's big central banks to raise borrowing costs after the COVID-19 pandemic. The BoE kept alive the prospect of a move soon, saying...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

European Markets Close Higher as Investors Digest Fed, Bank of England Decisions

LONDON — European stocks closed higher on Thursday as markets reacted to the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement that it will start to taper its bond-buying program and the Bank of England's decision to hold rates steady for now. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.4% by the close, with tech climbing...
FXStreet.com

Investors await Bank of England decision

Markets await today’s highly anticipated Bank of England decision as expectations are mixed for today’s meeting after yesterday’s FED decision to start the QE tapering process. While some analysts think the central bank will raise interest rates by 15 points, others believe the bank will follow in the Fed's footsteps and leave rates unchanged while adjusting government asset purchasing. The uncertainty surrounding today’s decision could lead to some added volatility once it is announced as many believe that rising inflation must be addressed by the Bank since it is having a significant impact on the economy as a whole. Whatever the BoE decides to do, it is clear that the global situation is beginning to shift as more central banks start to take steps towards normalizing monetary and fiscal policy after nearly two years of emergency measures.
Reuters

FTSE 100 gains on commodity boost; investors eye BoE policy decision

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Nov 4 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 rose on Thursday, led by commodity-linked stocks, while investors awaited a key Bank of England policy decision amid expectations of it becoming the first major central bank to hike rates since the pandemic.
Christine Lagarde
104.1 WIKY

Dollar stands tall as Fed heads toward taper

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar held within striking distance of the year’s peaks on the euro and yen on Wednesday, as investors looked for the Federal Reserve to begin unwinding pandemic-era policy support faster than central banks in Europe and Japan. Moves were slight in Asia ahead of the Fed’s...
investing.com

FOMC Taper Lifts Wall Street

A fence-sitting FOMC which announced a long-overdue tapering, but stuck to its no rate hikes and transitory inflation line was enough to greenlight another rally on Wall Street yesterday, which was happy to keep the momentum of the impressive Q3 earnings season going. It was another record close as the...
kdal610.com

Sterling, euro gain on dollar after Fed announces taper

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar lost ground on the euro and sterling on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not rush to raise interest rates even as it began unwinding its pandemic-era stimulus. The Fed, on Wednesday, announced a $15 billion monthly cut to its $120...
investing.com

Bank of England keeps interest rate unchanged; votes 7-2

Investing.com – The Bank of England voted 7-2 to keep its Bank Rate unchanged at 0.1% on Thursday. Sir Dave Ramsden and Michael Saunders voted against the proposition, preferring to increase the Bank Rate by 15 basis points to 0.25%. There had been expectations that the Monetary Policy Committee could...
investing.com

2021's Top Performing Fixed Income Funds

The Federal Reserve yesterday confirmed what it’s been hinting at for months: it will start winding down its bond-buying program. It’s still a long leap to launching interest-rate hikes, Fed Chair Powell suggests. But the first baby step has been taken for laying the groundwork for a post-pandemic policy regime.
International Business Times

Stocks Steady Before Fed Decision On Stimulus

Stock markets steadied and the dollar retreated Wednesday, with investors biding their time ahead of a hotly-anticipated Federal Reserve announcement on tapering its vast stimulus propping up the economy. World oil prices sank as concerns about China tempered demand expectations. "If there is no sign of stress across... markets, it's...
AFP

Inflation key challenge as US Fed prepares to remove stimulus

The US economy has recovered enough from the pandemic for the Federal Reserve to begin easing up on stimulus, but markets are focused on whether central bankers will change course Wednesday and express greater concern about inflation. With widespread vaccinations even for children and the Delta wave appearing to abate, data shows jobs are recovering and American consumers spending freely. But supply snarls have created hiccups in manufacturing and shipping, which has seen prices rise, notably for oil, cars and housing, while demand for workers is starting to drive wages up in the world's largest economy . More economists are warning that Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been too complacent about the inflation risk, and urging him to change his tune.
investing.com

Asian Stocks Down, Investors Digest Chinese Data and Await Fed Policy Decision

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Wednesday morning, getting off to a mixed start as short-term sovereign yields retreated ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision. Investors also digested the latest economic data from China. China’s Shanghai Composite edged down 0.15% by 9:58 PM ET...
AFP

US Fed starts deliberations with stimulus pullback expected

The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday, opening deliberations that are expected to see it announce a pull back of the stimulus it put in place to support the US economy at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. But the tougher question facing members of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the meeting a central bank spokesperson said began Tuesday afternoon is what to do about rising prices -- and when.
Reuters

Sterling edges higher ahead of central bank meetings

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Sterling edged up on Wednesday but remained within striking distance of an almost three-week low versus the dollar and the euro ahead of crucial central bank policy meetings in Britain and the United States. Investors expect the Federal Reserve to detail plans to end its bond...
The Independent

Ultra-low mortgage deals vanish ahead of Bank of England base rate decision

Ultra-low mortgage rates have already been vanishing amid expectations that the Bank of England base rate could increase soon.On Thursday, the Bank will reveal whether it will hike the base rate amid pressure from inflation or maintain the existing 0.1% rate for at least one more month.On October 25 there were 82 fixed-rate mortgages available at 0.84% to 0.99% but by Tuesday this week this had shrunk to 22 deals, according to analysis by Defaqto.Last week the average two-year fixed mortgage rate for a first-time buyer putting down a 5% deposit was 2.45%. This has jumped over the past week...
