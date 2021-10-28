Dollar Up, Yen Down as Investors Focus on Central Bank Policy Decisions

Markets await today’s highly anticipated Bank of England decision as expectations are mixed for today’s meeting after yesterday’s FED decision to start the QE tapering process. While some analysts think the central bank will raise interest rates by 15 points, others believe the bank will follow in the Fed's footsteps and leave rates unchanged while adjusting government asset purchasing. The uncertainty surrounding today’s decision could lead to some added volatility once it is announced as many believe that rising inflation must be addressed by the Bank since it is having a significant impact on the economy as a whole. Whatever the BoE decides to do, it is clear that the global situation is beginning to shift as more central banks start to take steps towards normalizing monetary and fiscal policy after nearly two years of emergency measures.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO