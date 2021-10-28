Hope Healthcare offers virtual COVID loss support group

When Westfield resident and U.S. Army veteran Paul Phelps came back from Iraq in August 2004, he began having flashbacks. “It scared me. I thought for sure I was going to hurt someone, and I would rather take my own life than to hurt someone else,” said Phelps, who spent 17 months in Iraq. “At the time, I thought I was alone and had no other choice but to take my life. Then someone dropped everything to sit and talk with me. That little bit of kindness changed everything in my life.”

