Real Estate

House Hunting

Florida Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis exquisite estate home is on a coveted half-acre, park-like setting with southern exposure in a gated enclave of The Moorings. The 4,400-square-foot living space offers four en-suite bedrooms and a den. The great room features...

naples.floridaweekly.com

The Independent

Tiny house in wealthy Boston suburb sells for $315,000

A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000.The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) home in Newton sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty's Hans Brings Results agency.The home, on a 0.06-acre lot (0.02 hectares), went on the market in late September.The house built in 1970 is described as an “adorable tiny studio home ... featuring completely open living space," with a loft and “ready to finish basement," and recent renovations including a new bathroom and electrical upgrades.Several unusual homes in the Boston area's hot real estate market have sold for high prices in the past several months. Boston's famous 10-foot-wide Skinny House sold in September for $1.25 million, and a home gutted by fire in Melrose sold for nearly $400,000. Read More Mother shows off third-biggest newborn baby in UKPossessions of man behind ice bucket challenge up for saleAfter 196 years, college grants tenure to a Black professor
REAL ESTATE
Florida Weekly

Great location,perfect for entertaining, unwinding

Located on the highly sought-after Riverside of McGregor, this three-bedroom, two-bath home offers over 2,000 square feet of space with a newer roof, air conditioning unit, water heater, plumbing, electric and hurricane windows. The home, located at 1229 Morningside Drive in Fort Myers, offers a huge and inviting living room,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Dallas News

House hunting requires tenacity, expertise

Buying a home these days may seem like a full-contact sport, especially if you are one of the many newcomers moving to Texas. For a Chicago couple, an agent with Allie Beth Allman & Associates recently made 11 offers before closing on a $1.1 million home in Dallas, sight unseen, for about $100,000 over the list price.
DALLAS, TX
Robb Report

Inside a $27.5 Million New Jersey Equestrian Estate With 127 Acres and Gilded Interiors

Living in the city has its perks, but room to ride and house horses isn’t usually one of them. Many equestrian-minded New York City residents opt to decamp to New Jersey, then, where estates are available with space for stables. One of the most popular townships in that category is (as the name would suggest) Colt’s Neck, which has garnered a reputation for having numerous equestrian properties over the years. Those looking to move here are in luck, as one of these prime listings has just hit the market for $27.5 million. The estate has never before been up for grabs,...
REAL ESTATE
mooresvilletribune.com

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $315,000

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Home on the Outskirts of Mooresville w/Acreage! Very Private Country Setting W/NO HOA's. New Roof & Soffits! This is your chance to own a large property in 28115 with 4 total Parcels Numbers: 4666.66.5257, 4666.66.3337, 4666.66.5206, 466.66.4205. Including a large detached garage and carport. This house has so much potential and room to grow! Excellent Location Close to Shopping, Restaurants w/Low Iredell County Taxes & Award Winning Schools! Previous tax records showed home as a 5 bedroom and current tax records show 2 bedroom in error. Tax correction will take place on 7/15 when board meets to review. Septic layout does not list the number of bedrooms. SECOND LIVING QUARTERS IN BASEMENT. TWO LAUNDRY ROOMS. COULD EASILY BE CONVERTED TO TWO LEVELS OF LIVING FOR IN LAWS, GROWN KIDS, ETC. SO MUCH POTENTIAL! COME CHECK IT OUT!!!!! MOTIVATED SELLER!!!!
MOORESVILLE, NC
St. Albans Messenger

This tiny house has a loft and is being rented out of Airbnb

This sweet little cottage is energy efficient, LEED certified dwelling with mountain views and trails nearby. The dwelling is about a hour away from Okemo and Stratton ski resorts. About:. Cost: $196 per night. Sleeping arrangements: 2bedrooms, 1with queen bed and 1 with king bed. Bathrooms: 1. Amenities:. hiking trails.
LIFESTYLE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
cbslocal.com

251-Square Foot Newton Home Sells For $315,000

NEWTON (CBS) – A tiny home in Newton went for a bit smaller price tag than anticipated. The 251-square foot home was initially listed for $450,000. But Monday, someone bought the property on Boylston Street for $315,000. It’s an open concept dwelling with one bedroom, one bathroom that sits on...
NEWTON, MA
Florida Weekly

Vi at Bentley Village unveils plans for next phase of community revitalization

Vi at Bentley Village announced plans for a $92 million redevelopment project that will bring the community four new buildings housing 64 Independent Living apartments, all with lake and golf course views. The buildings will feature five new, spacious floor plans, ranging in size from approximately 2,400 to 4,500 square...
POLITICS
Dirt

‘The Profit’ Host Marcus Lemonis Squeezes Into $18 Million Manhattan Townhouse

Click here to read the full article. Marcus Lemonis is the investor/entrepreneur/television personality who owns the rights to “Let’s Make a Deal,” and rather grandly touts himself on his own website as the person who’s our “Bridge to knowledge and opportunity, not only in business but in life.” He’s also the chairman and CEO of Camping World, as well as several other companies, and is known to TV watchers as the host of CNBC’s long-running docu-style reality series “The Profit,” on which he offers his expertise and/or investment to struggling small businesses in exchange for an ownership stake. The entrepreneur, who...
REAL ESTATE
Secret LA

3 Vintage A-Frame Cabins For A Dreamy Fall Escape Near LA

Charming cabins around L.A. that will give you that true fall experience. When you start to envy those frosty East Coast fall with a beautiful spectrum of leaves in red, yellow, green, and brown, then you can always take a little trip just outside of L.A. Head to one of these cute cabins surrounded by beautiful landscapes rich in nature. You can wake up to the sound of hummingbirds and water rushing and watch sunsets from a hot tub in the mountains without traveling too far from the city. Here are three of our favorite spots with adorable A-frame homes to stay in.
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Gap Home Expands Walmart Partnership with Furniture Collection

Home is where the opportunity is. Denim-turned-lifestyle retailer Gap is adding a new dimension to its partnership with Walmart with an exclusive range of furniture. Gap Home Furniture, which will begin rolling out in the coming weeks on Walmart.com, will consist of over 150 furniture items, including couches, ottomans, TV stands, headboards, rugs and more. Pieces blend inspirations from mid-century design with Scandinavian simplicity and comfort and Gap’s signature navy blue. Highlights in the collection include an upholstered Barrel chair in navy or faux leather, tufted headboards in neutral shades of gray and cream, and indoor area rugs—many made with 100 percent...
RETAIL

