With the dust finally settling in the aftermath of the Boston Red Sox disappointing defeat in the American League Championship Series at the hands of the Houston Astros, it’s time we take a look back on a wildly exciting season for the Sox. Coming into the season, this team wasn’t really expected to be a playoff team, let alone one of the final four teams playing baseball in 2021. Despite the disappointing finish, this was still an extremely good season of baseball for Boston.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO