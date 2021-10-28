CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Hondo College Ranks in the Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics

elpaisanoonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRio Hondo College ranked in three categories in the 2019-2020 Top 100 Colleges and Universities for Hispanics by Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine. The categories Rio Hondo College ranked in are: Total Enrollment 4-year School, Family and Consumer Sciences/Human Sciences Degrees, and Total Associate Degrees Granted. Rio Hondo College...

elpaisanoonline.com

lackawanna.edu

Lackawanna College Ranked Amongst Fastest-Growing Colleges

SCRANTON, Pa. – Oct. 21, 2021 – Lackawanna College is ranked as the fastest-growing private, nonprofit college in the nation by the Chronicle of Higher Education on their Fastest-Growing Colleges, 2009-2019 list. The publication displays a Fall 2019 enrollment growth of 33% with students enrolled at a bachelor’s or an associate degree institution compared to 2009.
SCRANTON, PA
ma.edu

Westfield State University is the top-ranked college in Massachusetts for affordability, according to CollegeAffordabilityGuide.org

Westfield State University is the “most affordable college in Massachusetts,” according to rankings website CollegeAffordabilityGuide.org. Westfield State earned the highest score (96.4 on a scale of 100) among all New England colleges and universities. “We are thankful for this noteworthy recognition,” said Westfield State President Linda Thompson, DrPH, MPH, RN,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
prairiestatewire.com

Northwestern University finishes 7th in Wallethub ranking of best U.S. colleges

Northwestern University and the University of Chicago were the only Illinois colleges to earn spots on the personal-finance website WalletHub’s top-50 ranking of the 2022 best colleges. Northwestern finished seventh on the WalletHub list, while the University of Chicago came in 16th overall. The website analyzed more than 1,000 colleges...
CHICAGO, IL
dickinson.edu

Dickinson College Ranked Second in the Nation on The Princeton Review's 'Top 50 Green Colleges' List

Dickinson Earns Two More Accolades for Sustainability. Dickinson has been ranked second on The Princeton Review’s 2022 list of “Top 50 Green Colleges” and again has been named to the prestigious “Green Honor Roll,” a distinction given to only 27 institutions across the U.S. and Canada. The honors come on the heels of Dickinson once more being named one of Sierra magazine’s Cool Schools for environmental sustainability.
CARLISLE, PA
State
California State
regent.edu

Regent University Ranked #1 Most Affordable Private College in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (October 25, 2021) – Student Loan Hero’s recent analysis on nationwide college costs ranked Regent University as the #1 Most Affordable Private School in Virginia. Researchers examined data from more than 1,800 colleges and universities enrolling at least 1,000 students and focused primarily on bachelor’s degrees. “Ensuring...
VIRGINIA STATE
lonestar.edu

Lone Star College recognized as a top institution for Hispanics

Hispanic Outlook on Education ranked Lone Star College as the fifth largest four-year higher education institution in the nation for the number of Hispanic students enrolled in 2019. The magazine also noted that LSC was sixth in the nation for total associate degrees granted to Hispanic students in 2020. “Lone...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Clarion News

Deans selected for integrated university colleges

CLARION Dr. Scott Miller, senior vice president of Academic Affairs and provost for the western integrated university, recently announced the deans selected to lead the integrated university's colleges. The new institution, representing the integration of California, Clarion and Edinboro, will operate under the single program array with the following six...
CLARION, PA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana College becoming Louisiana Christian University

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — A Baptist institution of higher learning in central Louisiana is changing its name. Louisiana College in Pineville will formally announce its new name — Louisiana Christian University — on Nov. 16 during a meeting of the Louisiana Baptist Convention, according to a Wednesday news release. Provost and Vice President of Academic […]
PINEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana College to announce proposed graduate program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Louisiana College will hold a press conference Monday to announce the Ray and Dorothy Young School of Business and proposed Master of Business Administration. The Young School of Business has been made possible through a significant financial contribution from Ray and Dorothy Young, of Wisner, longtime...
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Sacramento

Free Tuition For Spring 2022 Semester, $500 COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Offered For Modesto Junior College Students

MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto Junior College is offering free tuition for all registered students next semester. The school is also offering a $500 COVID-19 vaccine incentive for students. Officials announced the free tuition plan on Tuesday. It’s being paid for by COVID-19 relief funds, the school says, and is only being offered for the Spring 2022 semester. Qualifying for financial aid is not a requirement for the free tuition, the school says. But, in order to get free tuition next semester, students will need to complete either the FAFSA, CADAA or California Promise Grant Application. Select students may even need a fee waiver. Students who are registered for a minimum of six units for the Spring 2022 semester can also get $500 as long as they submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination by Dec. 10. Further, after a resolution was approved by the school’s board of trustees, students have had their debt balances eliminated.
MODESTO, CA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
gavilan.edu

Gavilan College community celebrates National Hispanic Heritage month

Celebrate with us! National Hispanic Heritage month, October 15-November 15, is a time to celebrate the contributions, history, and culture of those who come from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. El Centro, Gavilan College’s one stop source for students, kicked off National Hispanic Heritage month with...
GILROY, CA
midlandtxedc.com

Texas Universities Rank High In List Of 2022 Best Colleges

Rice University in Houston made the Top 20 of the 2022 Best Colleges in the nation, released this week by U.S. News & World Report. Several other Texas universities also ranked among the best. U.S. News & World Report is the international authority in ranking institutions of higher learning. It...
TEXAS STATE

