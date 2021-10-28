Smallbone apologises to Southampton fans after Chelsea penalty miss

Chelsea needed penalties to advance in the Carabao Cup for a second consecutive round as they edged past Southampton with a 4-3 shoot-out victory at Stamford Bridge following a 1-1 draw.Reece James again provided the decisive kick, just as he did against Aston Villa in the previous round, with Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone missing for the Saints.Kai Havertz headed Chelsea into the lead seconds before half-time, guiding a header into the bottom corner from a corner.But Southampton would force spot-kicks when Che Adams fired in on the rebound after Kyle Walker-Peters’ effort was saved by the legs of...

