CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Smallbone apologises to Southampton fans after Chelsea penalty miss

By Ansser Sadiq
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton midfielder Will Smallbone apologised for missing a penalty against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints put up a spirited display against the Blues, fighting for a 1-1 draw after...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Chelsea vs Southampton LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and penalty shootout reaction

Chelsea needed penalties to advance in the Carabao Cup for a second consecutive round as they edged past Southampton with a 4-3 shoot-out victory at Stamford Bridge following a 1-1 draw.Reece James again provided the decisive kick, just as he did against Aston Villa in the previous round, with Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone missing for the Saints.Kai Havertz headed Chelsea into the lead seconds before half-time, guiding a header into the bottom corner from a corner.But Southampton would force spot-kicks when Che Adams fired in on the rebound after Kyle Walker-Peters’ effort was saved by the legs of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

N’Golo Kante set to return for Chelsea against Southampton

Chelsea expect to have midfielder N’Golo Kante back for the Carabao Cup tie against Southampton. Kante missed the 7-0 Premier League win over Norwich on Saturday because of concerns over a slight muscle tightness. With Romelu Lukaku (ankle) and Timo Werner (hamstring) out injured, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smallbone
goal.com

Chelsea vs Southampton: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The side from west London are in excellent form and should be able to claim another win, although opposing a goal fest could prove a shrewd option. Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the last 16 of the EFL Cup with Thomas Tuchel's side aiming to continue their superb run of form.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Chelsea boss Tuchel expected tough Southampton clash

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was not surprised that Southampton took his side to the wire in the Carabao Cup. The Blues did rotate their squad for the midweek fixture, and squeaked through into the next round on penalties. After the game ended in a 1-1 draw, the Blues were more...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penalty Shootout#Southampton#Acl#Tribal Football
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel delights in Chelsea's shootout win over Southampton as German praises squad for battling through after last-minute changes threatened to scupper the Blues

Thomas Tuchel was pleased Chelsea were able to overcome some last-minute changes to team selection to edge past Southampton following another penalty shoot-out in the Carabao Cup. The Blues required spot-kicks to see off Aston Villa in the previous round at Stamford Bridge and it was the case again in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Reece James are Chelsea's penalty shootout heroes AGAIN as Blues advance to Carabao Cup quarter-finals after Kai Havertz strike was cancelled out by Che Adams for Southampton

At some point, a team of such riches and grace might just fancy an easier life. For now, Chelsea's advance to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup is a tale of slugging and nudging and the surviving of shootouts. It was the roulette of penalties that got them into the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

Watford star Emmanuel Dennis to miss Southampton clash

The Nigerian forward will not be available for the Hornets when they welcome the Saints to Vicarage Road over the weekend. Watford have announced that star striker Emmanuel Dennis will be unavailable for action when they host Southampton in Saturday’s Premier League match at Vicarage Road. Since joining the English...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa striker Ings struggling to make Southampton clash

Aston Villa striker Danny Ings is struggling to make Friday night's clash with former club Southampton. Ings, who left Saints to join Villa last summer, missed the 4-1 home defeat by West Ham with what manager Dean Smith said was a 'soft tissue' injury and is unlikely to recover in time for the trip to St Mary's.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Aston Villa boss Smith coy over Mings starting against Southampton

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith is coy over Tyrone Mings starting against Southampton tomorrow. The club captain was surprisingly dropped against West Ham but is likely to be restored as Ezri Konsa serves a one-match suspension. Smith said: "Tyrone was disappointed of course, he took it as the person he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton join Monaco interest in RB Salzburg starlet Chukwubuike Adamu

Red Bull Salzburg starlet Chukwubuike Adamu is on the radar of Southampton. The Daily Mail says Adamu is rated as one of Europe's most promising emerging forwards and attracting mounting interest. French side Monaco and a number of Bundesliga sides are also tracking the 20 year-old. Adamu gained his first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo saves Manchester United once again with late leveller

Cristiano Ronaldo once again got Manchester United out of jail in the Champions League as the veteran’s stoppage-time strike secured a scarcely deserved point at Atalanta Having wrapped up comeback wins against Villarreal and the Italians at Old Trafford, the 36-year-old rose to the occasion in Bergamo as he saved under-fire Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side from defeat.Ronaldo had already levelled once at the Gewiss Stadium, where Josip Ilicic’s strike went underneath David De Gea at the start of a first half that ended with the forward firing home from Bruno Fernandes’ exceptional backheel.Who else?#MUFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/qVm830bwfG— Manchester United (@ManUtd)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Maguire apologises to fans after Liverpool defeat

In what was an extremely disappointing display across the 90 minutes, the Reds were also reduced to 10 men as Paul Pogba was shown a straight red card following a challenge with Liverpool midfielder, Naby Keita. Speaking to MUTV's Stewart Gardner following the defeat, the United skipper began: ‘’First and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Norwich defender Hanley apologises to fans after Chelsea thrashing

Norwich City defender Grant Hanley apologised to the away support after their 7-0 defeat at Chelsea. Hanley offered an apology to the Norwich City supporters following the team's 7-0 defeat away at Chelsea. The Canaries were comprehensively beaten at Stamford Bridge and Hanley, as captain, said the fans deserved better.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Roma captain Pellegrini apologises to fans after Bodo/Glimt shocker

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini has apologised to fans after their shocking 6-1 Europa Conference League defeat at Bodo/Glimt. Roma fielded a shadow team for the humiliation. "There's little I can say, I can only apologise and get back on track stronger than before. We said what we needed to in the locker room and it remains there," Pellegrini told Sky Italia.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy