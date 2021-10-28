CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Driving Safety

By Kelsey Crago Youth First Inc.
 7 days ago

Learning to drive is an important milestone in a young person’s life. Take a minute to think back to that time in your youth. Driving has the power to provide freedom and helps instill a stronger sense of independence in teenagers. This milestone not only brings changes to your...

Your Radio Place

Troopers talk with teens about traffic safety

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – During National Teen Driver Safety Week, Zanesville State Troopers have been promoting safe driving with local teenagers. Partnering with local businesses, Troopers have been at area schools as students arrive and are talking with teens about safe driving habits. Trooper Dylon King was Thursday at Zanesville High...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WCIA

Teens learn about impaired driving through simulation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Students at Urbana High School learned yesterday what it’s like to drive while distracted or drunk, without getting behind the wheel of a real car. Project Ignition, an award-winning student group, hosted the event. The group works with drivers ed classes to give students a safe, hands-on experience of drunk and […]
URBANA, IL
wktn.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Launches New Driver Safety Program for Teens

COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Richard S. Fambro joined Ohio Traffic Safety Office Director Felice Moretti Wednesday to announce the launch of a new educational program for youth and to encourage parents to discuss the importance of driving safety with their young drivers. National Teen Driver Safety Week...
OHIO STATE
fox7austin.com

Austin officials asking parents to talk to teens about dangers of driving

AUSTIN, Texas - There were 970 crashes involving a teenage driver in the last year in Austin. Of those, over 50 crashes resulted in serious injuries or death, according to Austin's Transportation Department. For the week of October 17-23, "National Teen Driver Safety Week," the City's Municipal Court is partnering...
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Connecticut

Officials Say Now is the Time to Talk to Teens About Safe Driving

It's National Teen Driving week, which the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles says is the perfect time to talk to teens about safe driving habits and the rules of the road. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens 15 to 18 years old in the United...
digmb.com

Manhattan Beach Police Department Promotes Teen Driver Safety

As part of National Teen Driver Safety Week Oct. 17-23, the Manhattan Beach Police Department is urging parents and guardians to talk to their teen(s) about driving responsibly and safely. Driving remains the most dangerous activity for teens. Per mile driven, teen drivers are nearly four times as likely to...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
kpq.com

Two Teens in Custody for Drive By Shooting

The Moses Lake Police Department has a 15 year old and 17 year old in custody after a Saturday morning drive by shooting. Both teens are being charged with two counts of 1st degree assault and drive by shooting. The victim reported that around 10 a.m., a gold Cadillac passed...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Springfield News Sun

News to know: Teens, distracted driving and technology

According to the World Health Organization, males are more likely to be involved in road traffic crashes than females. The WHO notes that 73% of all road traffic deaths occur among young males under the age of 25. In addition, male drivers under the age of 25 are nearly three times as likely to be killed in road traffic crashes as female drivers under 25. The WHO acknowledges that various factors can increase drivers’ risk of being involved in road traffic crashes, and distracted driving may be one of the biggest threats facing today’s young drivers. The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Research Institute notes that, in 2017, 40% of high school students reported texting or emailing while driving in the 30 days prior to being surveyed. Parents also may unknowingly contribute to teens’ distracted driving, as the CHPRI notes that teen drivers receive more calls from their parents while driving than any other group of motorists.
KIDS
my40.tv

Consumer Reports: Important safety tips for driving while pregnant

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Seat belts save thousands of lives every year, so it might surprise you to learn that those life-savers can contribute to fetal injury when pregnant people are in vehicle crashes. Consumer Reports reveals the important safety steps you need to take when driving while pregnant. Remember...
CARS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Growing concern for student safety after Rochester teen shot near bus stop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community groups, police and city leaders are working to find solutions to the safety issue in and around Rochester schools. As that's happening, an RCSD high school student was shot Wednesday while on his way to the bus stop for school. Police say he was shot on Dewey Avenue near Alameda Street around 6:30 a.m. The 17-year-old Edison Tech student is expected to recover.
ROCHESTER, NY

