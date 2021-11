Century Career Center class: Professional Career Internship. Draydon Sommers: “This internship has been helpful to me because it has shown me that this is the career I want to pursue. Thanks to this internship, I have learned a lot about filming in the real-world, meeting and brainstorming with other adults, and even teaching new students the way of Radio/TV. Before I started interning with Mr. Packard, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do as a career, but I have always come back to Radio/TV. So the internship effected my career decision greatly. What I really like about my internship is I get to continue in a class I have grown to love. The people I work with are amazing! Teaching new students about Radio/TV makes me feel really happy!”

