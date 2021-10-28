Explore One Of The Oldest Farms On Cape Cod, The 1679 Peterson Farm In Massachusetts
By Melissa Mahoney
Only In Massachusetts
7 days ago
Cape Cod is known mostly for its beautiful beaches and charming towns but there are numerous farms throughout the peninsula as well. Located in the town of Falmouth, Peterson Farm is one of the oldest farms on Cape Cod. Its history began in 1679 and today visitors are invited to explore the fields and woodlands of this working sheep farm.
What a wonderful place to bring the family, have some time out in nature, and explore a working sheep farm and surrounding woodlands. Have you visited Peterson Farm in Falmouth, Massachusetts yet? Let us know in the comments! You can learn more about Peterson Farm on The 300 Committee Land Trust website.
If you enjoy visiting farms, you’ll loveLuina Greine Farm, an alpaca farm in Groton, Massachusetts!
