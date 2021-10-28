Explore One Of The Oldest Farms On Cape Cod, The 1679 Peterson Farm In Massachusetts

Cape Cod is known mostly for its beautiful beaches and charming towns but there are numerous farms throughout the peninsula as well. Located in the town of Falmouth, Peterson Farm is one of the oldest farms on Cape Cod. Its history began in 1679 and today visitors are invited to explore the fields and woodlands of this working sheep farm.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

It all began in the year 1679 by a man named John Weeks. For nearly three centuries after its founding, the land at Peterson Farm was tended to by generations of the Weeks family. They raised cattle and sheep and planted orchards and a variety of crops.

Wool was the family's main source of income up until the late-1800s when demand dwindled, causing the Weeks to make income elsewhere. Eventually, the farm was left to abandon.

A man by the name of Captain John Peterson purchased the farm in 1949 and grew fruit and vegetables for the hotel he owned.

The town of Falmouth eventually bought Peterson Farm in 1998 and sheep were brought back to the property, overseen by two shepherds. The town uses the sheep to mow down the fields and minimize the growth of invasive plants while bringing the farm back to its original purpose as a sheep farm.

Visitors can hike along the old farm dirt roads along the perimeter of the fields and watch the sheep grazing.

Through open pasture, woodlands, and a freshwater marsh, visitors can spot a variety of wildlife. Keep your eyes open for birds, including hawks and owls and mammals such as deer and fox.

The farm's trail system connects with those at Beebe Woods if you're up for a longer hike in the forest. There is so much to explore here!

What a wonderful place to bring the family, have some time out in nature, and explore a working sheep farm and surrounding woodlands. Have you visited Peterson Farm in Falmouth, Massachusetts yet? Let us know in the comments! You can learn more about Peterson Farm on The 300 Committee Land Trust website.

If you enjoy visiting farms, you’ll love Luina Greine Farm, an alpaca farm in Groton, Massachusetts!