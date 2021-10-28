CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reconciliation Framework ‘Not Enough’ to Push Through Infrastructure Bill, Progressives Warn – Brett Wilkins

By wsw staff
 7 days ago

U.S. House progressives led by Reps. Pramila Jayapal, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Cori Bush dug in their heels Tuesday as right-wing Democrats attempted to salvage a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill while sidelining the more ambitious Build Back Better package championed by the party’s left wing and President Joe Biden until after the...

While Supreme Court Weighs Texas Abortion Ban, Senate Dems Urged to Kill Filibuster – Jessica Corbett

As the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday heard oral arguments about a “dangerous and dystopian” abortion ban in Texas, Senate Democrats faced fresh calls to abolish the filibuster, an outdated rule that has impeded the party and President Joe Biden’s agenda. Although Vice President Kamala Harris is responsible for tie-breaking...
AFP

US House mulls votes within hours on historic Biden agenda

US lawmakers sought Thursday to reinvigorate President Joe Biden's foundering legislative agenda, dangling possible votes within 24 hours on his $3 trillion blueprint to transform transport networks and expand the welfare safety net. House Democratic leaders are expected to push for a vote as early as Thursday to advance Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better social spending plan and another on Friday morning to rubber-stamp the Senate-passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. "As the American people learn more about what we are doing in this legislation -- for families, for children, for women in the workforce, to save our planet, the rest -- it will be very positive," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Capitol Hill. She wouldn't be drawn on the timetable but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a separate statement Democrats were "closer than we've ever been," adding that he wanted to see the social spending bill on Biden's desk by Thanksgiving in late November.
HuffingtonPost

Chuck Schumer Says Democrats Finally Have A Deal On Prescription Drug Prices

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Tuesday that Democrats have finally agreed on a plan to reduce the price of prescription drugs, potentially settling one of the biggest unresolved issues preventing passage of their Build Back Better legislation. “I’m pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached to...
KREX

Tensions high, Pelosi wants to wrap up, vote on Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pushing to regain momentum, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said privately Tuesday she expects to finish a final draft of President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic proposal by midday and pave the way for voting as soon as Thursday, according to her remarks at a closed-door caucus meeting. Democrats are working frantically […]
WVNews

West Virginia's U.S. Sen. Manchin: Positions unchanged on infrastructure, reconciliation bills

WASHINGTON (WV News) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is standing firm and shows no signs of budging. Speaking with members of the media during a virtual press briefing Tuesday, Manchin reiterated his positions on the bipartisan infrastructure bill currently before the House of Representatives and the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill containing the bulk of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better Agenda.”
mediaite.com

‘They Used Their Power to Screw Pelosi’: Geraldo Rivera Calls House Progressives ‘Petty’ for Opposing Infrastructure Bill Vote

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera said on Thursday that House progressives opposing a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal are being “petty” and trying to screw over Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Progressive Democrats have been demanding the bipartisan infrastructure package be linked to the Build Back Better spending bill they’ve been negotiating...
The Week

Manchin urges House to move infrastructure bill forward without his reconciliation commitment

And...the drama continues. While speaking to the media during a Monday press conference he thought might clear things up, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) urged his House colleagues to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill — which has been in congressional purgatory while Build Back Better negotiations play out — but did not explicitly endorse the latest version of Democrats' spending framework, a $1.75 trillion package proposed by the White House and President Biden last week.
