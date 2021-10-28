CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CAD pares post-BOC losses below 1.2400 on downbeat oil prices ahead of US GDP

By Anil Panchal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD consolidates the biggest daily losses in a week, grinds higher of late. Oil prices bear the burden of growth fears, DXY fails to justify firmer Treasury yields. BOC surprised markets with end of bond purchases, US GDP eyed. USD/CAD pokes intraday high around 1.2375, up 0.18% on a...

