USD/CAD pares post-BOC losses below 1.2400 on downbeat oil prices ahead of US GDP

Global stocks were relatively unchanged on Thursday as investors reacted to the relatively hawkish interest rate decision by the Fed. In Europe, the DAX, FTSE 100, and CAC 40 indices were up by less than 0.25%. Similarly, in the United States, futures tied to the Dow Jones declined by 11 points while those linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 index rose by about 0.20%. In its decision on Wednesday, the Fed left interest rates unchanged and then started tapering its asset purchases by about $15 billion. The bank hopes to conclude the tapering process by mid-next year. Stocks remained relatively unchanged because the actions by the Fed were already priced in.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO