CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Taiwan is not alone, says President Tsai Ing-wen amid growing China threat

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaipei [Taiwan], October 28 (ANI): Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has said she believes if they came under attack from China, the US and other regional democracies would come to their aid. Tsai made these remarks in a CNN interview, a day after the US endorsed Taiwan's "meaningful" participation in...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

China hits back after Biden criticises Xi's COP26 no-show

China hit back Wednesday against criticism by US President Joe Biden, who had accused Beijing of not showing leadership after President Xi Jinping skipped the make-or-break COP26 United Nations summit in Glasgow. Xi -- who leads the planet's largest emitter of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change -- has not travelled outside of China since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has not joined world leaders for COP26. Biden on Tuesday had launched blistering criticism of the Chinese and Russian leaders for not attending the summit. "Actions speak louder than words," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
dallassun.com

Xi sends congratulatory letter to 2021 North Bund Forum

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the 2021 North Bund Forum on international shipping, which opened Thursday in Shanghai. The shipping industry is an important guarantee for the development of international trade, and an important link for friendly exchanges among people...
ECONOMY
smcm.edu

Taiwan and China: On the Brink of War??

Provocative Chinese military flights near Taiwan recently have raised tension in the Taiwan Strait and drawn international concern (and the attention of John Oliver, who covered this on his Oct. 24th show). Is this a harbinger of a Chinese attack? If not, what is going on now between China and Taiwan? Is China’s Xi Jinping talking of “peaceful reunification” while preparing for future war? What does this mean for the U.S.?
POLITICS
dallassun.com

Europe standing with Taiwan in defending democracy: EP delegation

Taipei [Taiwan], November 4 (ANI): Raphael Glucksmann, the head of the European Parliament (EP) delegation visiting Taiwan, told President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday that Taipei is not alone and the bloc is standing with them in the defence of freedom and democracy. A group of Members of the European Parliament...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Un#Ani#Cnn#Ccp#American#Taiwanese#Chinese
dallassun.com

China says recent Pentagon report is full of prejudice

Beijing [China], November 4 (ANI): China has said that the recent report released by the Pentagon is full of prejudice and disregarded facts that claimed Beijing is rapidly expanding the number of its nuclear delivery platforms. A new Pentagon report on Wednesday revealed that China is constructing the infrastructure necessary...
CHINA
dallassun.com

European Parliament delegation's visit to Taiwan irks China

Beijing [China], November 4 (ANI): China on Thursday made a submission to the European Union expressing outrage in connection with a visit by the European Parliament delegation to Taiwan. A group of Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) working on "foreign interference" in the democratic processes of the EU started...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU delegation meets Taiwan president on first official trip

European Union parliamentarians met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday as part of the delegation's first official visit to the self-ruled island, which is also claimed by China Thirteen lawmakers from the EU committee on foreign interference in democratic processes are visiting Taiwan for three days. They arrived Wednesday and met with Taiwan's premier Su Tseng-chang.“It is high time for the European Union to step up its cooperation with Taiwan,” said Raphael Glucksmann, the chair of the EU's foreign interference committee. Last month, the European Parliament passed a resolution calling for the body to “intensify EU-Taiwan political relations.”...
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

(CIIE) China open to negotiations over industrial subsidy, SOE: Xi

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will take part in negotiations over issues including digital economy, trade and environment, industrial subsidy and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in an active and open manner, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Thursday. Xi made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
dallassun.com

(CIIE) Xi Focus: China fully fulfills WTO entry commitments

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has fully fulfilled the commitments it made when entering the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday. He made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video. The country's overall tariff...
CHINA
dallassun.com

(CIIE) China to open more import promotion demo zones: Xi

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will open more demonstration zones for creative promotion of import trade and optimize the catalogue of retail imports via cross-border e-commerce, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday. Xi made the remarks while addressing the fourth China International Import Expo via video.
RETAIL
Defense One

How War With China Begins

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

(CIIE) China fully fulfills WTO entry commitments: Xi

BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- China has fully fulfilled the commitments it made when entering the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2001, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday. He made the remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth China International Import Expo via video. Since 2001, more than...
CHINA
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Biden says there is ‘no need’ for ‘physical conflict’ with China despite rising tensions

President Joe Biden said there will be no need for the US to engage in a “physical conflict” with China and he does not worry about one starting despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday prior to departing the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Biden was asked if the potential for armed conflict between the two world powers had grown because of recent Chinese weapons tests, including one of a hypersonic missile last month.Mr Biden replied: “Am I worried about an armed conflict or some that accidentally occurring with China? No,...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy