T20 WC: Starc being monitored after being struck on knee

F Australia’s Twenty20 team and World Cup campaign were each flat after being steamrolled by England a few nights ago, they each received a fair amount of reinflation by Thursday’s performance against Bangladesh. Adam Zampa took five wickets for the first time in the format, almost every bowler struck within their first over, Aaron Finch blazed at the top of the order, and Australia knocked off an embarrassing target of 73 in barely six overs. The resulting boost to net run rate put Australia into second spot in the group, with a better chance now than South Africa of reaching a semi-final.

WORLD ・ 15 MINUTES AGO