The Differences Between the All-American TV Series and the True Story It’s Based On

Jamie Gray Hyder is a young woman with an impressive resume. Not only did she spend three seasons playing a main character on the hit show “Law and Order: SVU,” she’s also a model. She got her start in the entertainment business in 2009 when she was cast in a music video for The Killers. She went on to star in music videos for singers and artists such as Sean Kingston, John Mayer, Boys Like Girls, and even David Guetta. She modeled for a bit, and she landed her first role on television in 2010. It was a small role in “Sons of Tucson,” that lasted one episode, but it was enough to give her the acting bug. She knew then she’d go into this line of work, and she did just that. Her first major role was in 2012 when she was a recurring character on the hit show “True Blood,” followed by a recurring role in “Graceland,” in 2014. Her first main role was on “Law and Order: SVU,” playing the role of Officer (Detective) Kat Tamin from 2019 until 2021. It was recently announced that the 36-year-old actress is not coming back to the show for the newest season, and fans are wondering why she left. Was she written out of the show? Killed off or replaced? Did she quit? What is going on?
