The Differences Between the All-American TV Series and the True Story It’s Based On

Looking at Vin Diesel’s career as Riddick and Dominic Toretto it’s not difficult at all to see how a movie like A Man Apart might be overlooked, but it’s still a shame that it has been for a while since it’s a rather decent movie and one of those that shows that Diesel can actually act when he’s given a chance to do something other than talk about cars and his family. The story of Sean Vetter is a pretty straightforward one since he and his partner and friend Demetrius are former gangbangers that became DEA agents that are working along the US/Mexico border in an attempt to stifle the drug trade and take down one of its most notorious bosses, Memo Lucero. In the opening part of the movie, it’s established that Sean and Demetrius have helped to track Lucero down and are about to take him down. When the raid happens, Sean does subdue Memo but is told that things are only getting worse. It’s not until a little later that we get to find out just how bad it’s going to get. When Sean’s wife Stacy is shot during a home invasion that was meant to eliminate him as per orders by a new player on the scene, Diablo, Sean is wounded and has to find out that his wife died when he comes to in the hospital.

