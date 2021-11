Unused Covid jabs should be airlifted immediately to less-developed countries, according to more than 160 former world leaders and global figures. The call comes in a letter organised by former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, which says the US, UK, EU and Canada will have 240 million unused vaccines between them. The letter says that 1.1 billion vaccines could be transferred each month for the next four months. Doing this would mean the World Health Organization's target to vaccinate 70% of the world's adults by next spring could be met.

