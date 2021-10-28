CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

£1bn Budget boost for electric car charging and production

By Alan Tovey,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

More than £1bn has been allocated in the Budget to boost electric car charging and manufacturing ahead of Britain’s 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. About £830m will go towards “electrification of UK vehicles and their supply chains, to support investment in zero emission vehicle manufacturing,...

