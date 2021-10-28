CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

ONLYONAP: Myanmar detainees systemically tortured

swiowanewssource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Derrick

AP: Myanmar military uses systematic torture across country

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The soldiers in rural Myanmar twisted the young man’s skin with pliers and kicked him in the chest until he couldn’t breathe. Then they taunted him about his family until his heart ached, too: “Your mom,” they jeered, “cannot save you anymore.”. The young man and his friend, randomly arrested as they rode their bikes home,...
MILITARY
Times Daily

State Dept. urges investigation of Myanmar military torture

SYDNEY (AP) — The U.S. State Department expressed outrage and demanded an investigation on Friday after The Associated Press reported that Myanmar’s military has been torturing detainees in a systemic way across the country. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
MILITARY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Myanmar military's torture widespread

JAKARTA, Indonesia – The soldiers in rural Myanmar twisted the young man’s skin with pliers and kicked him in the chest until he couldn’t breathe. Then they taunted him about his family until his heart ached, too: “Your mom,” they jeered, “cannot save you anymore.”. The young man and his...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Detainees#Onlyonap#Ap Archive
swiowanewssource.com

Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors videos

Prosecutors at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial played video that captured scenes of protesters and gunfire sounds as they began detailing the night last year that the teen shot three people, two fatally, during demonstrations against police brutality. (Nov. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
PUBLIC SAFETY
swiowanewssource.com

Juror dismissed for joke about Jacob Blake

The judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse trial has dismissed juror who had made a joke about the police shooting of Jacob Blake, which led to the protests where Rittenhouse's shootings took place. (Nov. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
PUBLIC SAFETY
swiowanewssource.com

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

The first man shot by Kyle Rittenhouse on the streets of Kenosha during a night of turbulent protests lunged toward Rittenhouse's rifle in an attempt to take it away just before Rittenhouse fired, a video cameraman testified Thursday. (Nov. 4) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Rabbi From Hell at Center of Gruesome Cult Murders

JERUSALEM—A Jerusalem judge says that Eliezer Berland, one of Israel’s most infamous cult leaders, who repeatedly slipped through the hands of law enforcement by fleeing the country and securing reduced jail sentences through plea deals, has implicated himself in two gory unsolved murders dating back to 1986. Following the arrests...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Rittenhouse plane part of widespread surveillance

Prosecutors working to convict Kyle Rittenhouse in the shootings of three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin have introduced as evidence surveillance video taken from an FBI airplane circling thousands of feet above the chaos. Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during the demonstration in Kenosha in August 2020. His trial began Monday. Rittenhouse argues that he fired in self-defense after the men attacked him; prosecutors say he inserted himself into a volatile situation and that video from the plane will show he chased Rosenbaum.Here's a look at government efforts to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Nigerian Gunmen Attack Jail, 575 Detainees Missing

ABUJA (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked a jail in Nigeria's Oyo State late on Friday and freed over 800 inmates by force, the state prison service said in a statement on Saturday. The prison service said the attackers were heavily armed "with sophisticated weapons" and, after an exchange of gunfire with prison officers, gained entrance into the prison yard by blasting the walls with dynamite.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy