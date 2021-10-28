Google Translate gains bold Material You redesign on Pixel 6 [Gallery]

Choose a case that will protect your phone: the Google Pixel 6 Phone Case. Designed with over 30 percent post-consumer recycled materials and thermoplastic elastomer, it’s a sustainable purchase. Moreover, the Google Pixel 6 Phone Case features a dual-layer shock-absorbing exterior with raised edges to protect your smartphone from everyday use. It’ll even safeguard your device from scratches and drops. Furthermore, this case is available in 3 colors—Cotton Candy, Light Rain, and Stormy Sky—so there’s a shade to suit your fashion. Above all, you needn’t remove this case for taking pictures, as you can still easily access the camera. Plus, the side buttons are accessible, allowing you to keep the case on every day. Overall, its simplicity and effortless design won’t overpower the natural beauty of your phone.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO