The University of Florida barred three of its professors from serving as paid experts in a Florida voting rights case - sparking outrage within academia and in the news media. The university said allowing its professors to testify against the state was at odds with its interests. Critics say the move puts politics ahead of academic freedom. Here, George Justice, an English professor and former college dean, offers insight into the dynamics at play in the controversy. Why do professors need permission to be paid experts? Many universities, including the University of Florida, have policies that ask faculty to seek approval for...

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO