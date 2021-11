Opera North has announced the appointment of David Collins to the new role of Executive Director / Deputy CEO. “I am delighted to announce that David Collins has accepted my invitation to be appointed Executive Director/ Deputy CEO, building on the significant contribution he has made to Opera North as Director of External Affairs over the past five years. During his tenure he has become a valued colleague and has provided crucial leadership in marketing, revenue generation, and fundraising, not least steering the £18 million Music Works fundraising campaign to transform our estate and operations while retaining a clear focus on the Company’s engagement with audiences and communities,” said Richard Mantle, General Director/ CEO at Opera North.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO