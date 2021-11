The 'Al Thumama Stadium' is a brand new soccer stadium in Qatar that has a unique design inspired by the gahfiya, a traditional headcap commonly worn in the region. Just as the gahfiya is designed to protect wearers from the scorching desert sun, this stadium in Qatar too aims to keep elite soccer players and fans comfortable during the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to be held in the Middle Eastern nation. The stadium is designed to be able to cool air swirling around spectator seats and recirculate it around the venue. Elsewhere, the eyecatching exterior appearance of the stadium can be attributed to its clean white exterior, which once again invokes the gahfiya headcap.

