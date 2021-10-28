CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Clean Cutting-Edge Haircare

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugustinus Bader is redefining haircare with its new haircare formulations that feature the patented TFC8, which combines amino acids, vitamins and synthesized molecules that support cellular renewal. The...

www.trendhunter.com

TrendHunter.com

Gen Z Haircare Brands

Florence by mills, the skincare and makeup brand by Millie Bobby Brown, recently expanded their portfolio with the introduction of two new hair products. As is standard with the brand, the new products are formulated with antioxidants, vitamins, botanicals, and vegan ingredients. The new collection includes the Mane Character Vibes...
TrendHunter.com

Molecular Haircare Collections

Scalp care is skincare and the new vegan Molecular Hair & Scalp Collection from Dr. Barbara Sturm reminds consumers of that. The collection contains three subcategories that are tailored to the needs of different hair types, including Balancing, Super Antiaging and Anti-Hair Fall. Each subcategory contains a shampoo and a scalp serum, so that hair can be properly cleansed, nourished and protected based on its unique needs. The collection also contains the Hydrating Conditioner and Repair Hair Mask, which can help to provide a little bit of extra TLC as needed, no matter the subcategory chosen.
TrendHunter.com

Youth-Targeted Black Haircare Products

The Dove Kids’ Hair Love collection is a new lineup of haircare products for Black children focused on helping them support their tresses and celebrate their curls, coils and waves. The products are inspired by the Academy Award-winning animated short film Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry and each feature positive affirmations on the label. Each of the products are formulated with shea butter and coconut oil, and includes such options as Moisturizing Shampoo Nourishing Conditioner, Styling Curl Cream and 2-in-1 Detangler & Refresher Spray.
ABC13 Houston

Eon is on the cutting edge of body contourting!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!. On October 27 we will be talking to experts on the Eon Body Contouring, to get the scoop on this state the art technology! The Eon system is a body contouring laser that specializes in targeting unwanted abdominal fat. Backed by years of research by industry leading scientists and doctors, EON leverages unique touchless technology to advance the laser aesthetic industry. Top-of-the-line robotic precision delivers laser energy and cooling simultaneously for a comfortable patient experience. To see if this process is right for you, you can find a provider here.
TrendHunter.com

High-Shine Anti-Frizz Haircare

Amika, the award-winning haircare brand, recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new Top Gloss Shine Spray. The new product is suitable for all hair types and was designed to fight frizz and tame flyaways -- all while delivering a high shine finish. The lightweight non-greasy spray was...
TrendHunter.com

Hair-Lifting Electric Shavers

The Philips Series 9 Pro electric shaver is the latest grooming tool from the brand focused on providing consumers with a way to easily tame their facial hair in a comfortable way. The shaver is equipped with the ProLift Trimmer functionality that will work to lift the hairs in a gentle manner before cutting them to ensure the exact kind of results desired are achieved. The unit will work effectively to clean up stubble that has grown in throughout the day or even keep multi-day beards looking their best.
TrendHunter.com

Clean Label Cat Foods

Pet food brand ORIJEN has announced the launch of GUARDIAN 8 cat food, a new kibble formula made from high-quality ingredients that aim to provide a range of functional benefits for cats' by addressing eight key health areas. The new kibble was developed by ORIJEN's in-house veterinarians and nutritionists, who...
TrendHunter.com

Easy-Open Facial Moisturizers

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream is an iconic drugstore moisturizer that sells about 17 jars every minute and has been a dermatologist favorite for years. Now, this product, and other best-selling moisturizers from the brand, are being introduced with the first limited run of Easy Open Lids. As Olay says, "For...
TrendHunter.com

Tree Fiber Trail Sneakers

The Allbirds SWT trail running shoes are a naturalistic footwear style for avid outdoor athletes in need of a way to maintain their lifestyle and comfort in an eco-friendly way. The sneakers are achieved using TENCEL Lyocell sourced from eucalyptus tree fiber along with merino wool and recycled polyester along...
TrendHunter.com

Contemporary Artistic Lifestyle Brands

Kunn Collective is a contemporary lifestyle platform that prioritizes ethically sourced and crafted fashion, art, design, and lifestyle products. The quality craftsmanship brand is modeled after the word Kunn, which in Arabic means the "action of being." Its products reflect the human existence and the brand's mission to curate opportunities for the conscious community.
TrendHunter.com

Calming Cica Serums

Manyo's Our Vegan Heartleaf 98 Cica Serum shares a powerful formula for gently soothing stressed-out skin and supporting long-lasting hydration and comfort. Centella asiatica extract is a key component of the formula, along with other plant-based additions like bambusa vulgaris water, an extract from the common bamboo plant. To make...
TrendHunter.com

Chakra-Balancing Fragrance Lines

Peak Scents is an innovative plant-based skincare line. The brand recently launched its first range of fragrances called Voices of flowers. Made with a combination of essential oils and flower essences, the Voices of Flowers fragrance options establish vibrational wellness. Peak Scents' fragrances have a dual purpose. They aim to...
TrendHunter.com

Hybrid Climbing Sneakers

Portland-based climbing brand KEEN has unveiled a new sneaker silhouette as part of its Fall/Winter 2021 collection. The new model called the 'Jasper' combines the brand's signature mountain climbing aesthetic with modern footwear elements to offer shoppers a one-of-kind hybrid shoe. Standout features of the Jasper include cork cushioning, a...
TrendHunter.com

Physician-Backed Men's Skincare

Blair + Jack is a physician-founded skincare line developed in Canada. The cosmetic company targets men's grooming, bringing cruelty-free, fragrance-free products to the industry. The brand's product range tackles everyday skin problems for men, such as acne, razor bumps, and dry skin. All items on Blair + Jack's repertoire are packaged in recyclable material.
theeverygirl.com

6 Secrets from a Stylist on Achieving Perfect Hair

You know that hair envy we all feel when we scroll through Pinterest or Instagram and see picture after picture of perfectly tousled locks? If only good hair days were so easy. That’s why we asked industry-leading hairstylist, Amanda Diedrich of Blohaute, to share her expert tips on making those lust-worthy hair Instagram pictures a reality. She shared with us six hair stylist tips for achieving soft, manageable, healthy hair that you will love regardless of hair type.
americastestkitchen.com

The Best Way to Clean Mildewy Cutting Boards

Wood or bamboo cutting boards and baking peels can develop mildew. Here’s how to get rid of it. It happens to the best of us: You take your wood or bamboo cutting board, carving board, or baking peel out of the cabinet and realize it’s developed an off-puttingly dank, mildewy odor. You might even see mildew or mold growing on it.
Campus Times

Liv on the Edge: Liv’s guide to cleaning your room

It’s around this time of year that my room begins to fall into a constant state of disarray. Typically, after the abrupt rise and fall of midterm season, I look up from my textbooks and find myself sitting in the wreckage of what I once knew as my beautiful bedroom — a pile of laundry heaped in the corner in an ambiguous status of cleanliness; half-empty cups of coffee and tea scattered across my desk; my notebooks, papers, and pens littered around the floor. And somehow, no matter how much I try to tidy things up, my room never feels really, truly clean again — at least not until the end of the school year. No matter how many nights I get home and try to put things away, I find myself undoing all of my progress the following day when I fling my shoes across the room after class or leave my bowl of oatmeal on my bedside table in the morning. As one of my good friends once said, each fall I transform into Sisyphus — eternally clearing my floor and making my bed, only for my room to immediately become messy once more.
Refinery29

The Popular Skin Product This Dermatologist Would Avoid (& What To Use Instead)

Whether you're a skincare enthusiast or simply a cleanse and moisturise type of person, you're probably aware that there are hundreds of buzzy beauty ingredients on the market. There's retinol (beloved by dermatologists for minimising acne and fine lines), kojic acid (which experts recommend for treating hyperpigmentation and dark spots) and the interesting-sounding epidermal growth factors, touted as the natural skincare alternative to Botox. But it's fair to say that none of them creates a buzz quite like vitamin C.
TrendHunter.com

Productivity Focused Professional Peripherals

The Razer Pro productivity peripherals are a new range of technology products from the brand that are targeted towards digital professionals to help them maintain their workflow when working from the home or the office. The collection includes the Razer Pro Click Mini mouse, the Razer Pro Type Ultra keyboard...
