Clean Cutting-Edge Haircare

It’s around this time of year that my room begins to fall into a constant state of disarray. Typically, after the abrupt rise and fall of midterm season, I look up from my textbooks and find myself sitting in the wreckage of what I once knew as my beautiful bedroom — a pile of laundry heaped in the corner in an ambiguous status of cleanliness; half-empty cups of coffee and tea scattered across my desk; my notebooks, papers, and pens littered around the floor. And somehow, no matter how much I try to tidy things up, my room never feels really, truly clean again — at least not until the end of the school year. No matter how many nights I get home and try to put things away, I find myself undoing all of my progress the following day when I fling my shoes across the room after class or leave my bowl of oatmeal on my bedside table in the morning. As one of my good friends once said, each fall I transform into Sisyphus — eternally clearing my floor and making my bed, only for my room to immediately become messy once more.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 11 DAYS AGO