CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

STOCKS

By The Associated Press
recordargusnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanks and health care companies helped pull stocks on Wall Street mostly lower Wednesday,...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

Supply chain disruptions this year have been a bane but could be a potential boon for Coupa Software. PagerDuty stands to benefit significantly from the rapid increase in spending on corporate digital transformation. The U.S. equity market reached new highs in October 2021, after struggling in the previous month. Despite...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow lags as S&P 500, Nasdaq score another record close

Stocks ended mostly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping a five-day winning streak as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite booked another round of records a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plans to begin tapering bond purchases and investors turned their attention to jobs data. The Dow shed around 33 points, or 0.1%, to close near 36,124, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 20 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,680, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 129 points, or 0.8%, to finish near 15,940.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rose 1.32% to $1,229.91 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $1,215.39, which the company reached on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow down 100 points on losses in Goldman Sachs, Dow Inc. shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Dow Inc. are trading lower Thursday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 102 points (0.3%) lower, as shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Dow Inc. (DOW) are contributing to the index's intraday decline. Goldman Sachs's shares are off $10.31, or 2.5%, while those of Dow Inc. have dropped $1.31 (2.2%), combining for a roughly 77-point drag on the Dow. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Travelers (TRV) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) slid 2.89% to $668.40 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. Netflix Inc. closed $22.57 below its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company achieved on October 29th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
The Motley Fool

Why Rent-A-Center Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) fell sharply today after the rent-to-own retailer posted a solid third-quarter earnings report, but lowered its full-year guidance. As a result, the stock closed down 18.4% Thursday. So what. Rent-A-Center's revenue jumped 65.9% to $1.18 billion, matching estimates. Growth was driven by its recent acquisition of...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slipped 0.36% to $287.69 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $7.39 short of its 52-week high ($295.08), which the company reached on May 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 1.28% to $335.85 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $48.48 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

Amazon.com is a customer-focused internet giant that's still like a startup in several ways. Intuitive Surgical is only scratching the surface of the opportunity in robotic surgical systems. MercadoLibre has two major ways to grow in Latin America. Measure twice, cut once. That's a long-held practice of the best carpenters....
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy