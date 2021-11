Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday took to Twitter to complain that persons unknown had stolen a sign bearing a code for a vulgar reference to President Joe Biden from outside her office.“Last night someone stole my Let’s Go Brandon sign and tore off a few of the lovely letters from nice people too,” Ms Greene wrote. She added a suggestion that whoever had stolen the display “must have been really upset about that little red wave on Tuesday,” a reference to former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe’s loss in his bid for a second term leading the commonwealth earlier...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO