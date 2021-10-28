CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Is it OK to go trick-or-treating during the pandemic?

wcn247.com
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Whether you decide to go trick-or-treating with your family in the pandemic might depend on your situation and comfort...

www.wcn247.com

PIX11

Trick-or-treating safety tips for Halloween during COVID

Safety is always top of mind for parents as their kids prepare to head out trick-or-treating on Halloween, especially this year as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier this month said that families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year, especially for kids and parents who are vaccinated. PIX11’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MassLive.com

Should children wear masks while trick-or-treating during COVID pandemic? Some Massachusetts cities and towns are recommending it

Face masks used to prevent the spread of COVID-19 might be worn alongside Halloween masks this year. Many cities and town in Massachusetts canceled trick-or-treating last year due to the pandemic. This year, however, those same cities and towns are allowing it — with a few recommendations. These recommendations include...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
northbaybiz.com

CDC Says Children OK to Trick-or-treat Outdoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said children can trick-or-treat this year as long as they are outdoors, physically distanced and in small groups. The American Academy of Pediatrics has also put out Halloween safety guidance for families. For families fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the risk of being exposed...
KIDS
WRAL

Despite children being unvaccinated, pediatricians say trick-or-treating is OK

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Despite children being unvaccinated, pediatricians say trick-or-treating is OK. Just days before Halloween, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for Pfizer's...
KIDS
XL Country 100.7

Montana Cancels Some Trick Or Treating Events. How Far Will This Go?

It's crazy to think that after almost two years, COVID is still able to disrupt our plans, our fun, and some of our holidays/celebrations. Recently the Downtown Bozeman Association announced that it would be canceling its annual downtown trick or treating event. This totally sucks, especially for our littles who have been waiting SO long to get back to some sort of normal. They have to do what they can to keep our community safe.
MONTANA STATE
Best Life

More than 50 Percent of People Who Get COVID Have This in Common, Study Says

As the coronavirus has spread from person to person over the last year and a half, we have quickly realized that no two infections look the same. While some people are testing positive for the virus without ever experiencing a single symptom, more than 716,000 people in the U.S. have died as a result of their COVID infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The virus has even bypassed vaccine protection in some individuals, further reminding us that there is still so much we can't predict about what we might personally experience from a COVID case. On the other hand, new research has found that there is at least one commonality among a majority of people who get infected with COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

Fully Vaccinated Texas Teacher With Booster Shot Dies Of COVID-19

A fully vaccinated teacher in Texas who also received a booster shot has died of COVID-19 complications last week, officials from the Richardson Independent School District have announced. District officials said Monday that Eroletta Piascyk was admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and was expected to recover before she passed...
TEXAS STATE
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning About the Next COVID Surge

In regards to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is some good news right now: Over 76 percent of eligible Americans have gotten vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); there are under 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 per day for the first time in more than two months, The New York Times reports; and boosters are being rolled out to keep protection high among the vaccinated. But, according to Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief medical adviser, while things are "certainly going in the right direction," he's warning that it's not time to declare victory yet. In a new interview with Dana Bash on CNN's State of the Union, Fauci said, "Don't just throw your hands up and say it's all over," because another COVID surge could soon come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nevada Current

COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 5 to 11, a final decision that means those children can begin receiving shots as soon as Wednesday. Vials of the pediatric version of the vaccine have already been shipped to states, so they are […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC appeared first on Nevada Current.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Flu Shots Hard To Find In Bay Area Amid Concerns Of Possible Severe Flu Season

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — The flu season is here, but the vaccine to protect you may be difficult to find as the demand surges. One Bay Area family told KPIX 5 they were turned away from a pharmacy because of supply issues despite having appointments. Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned temporary shortages of the flu vaccine could occur between shipments of supplies, such as syringes and needles, as the demand increases. KPIX 5 conducted a quick search online on Wednesday, including trying to make an appointment at a CVS pharmacy for the flu vaccine in Berkeley. The...
SAN JOSE, CA

