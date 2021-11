A fresh week, the first loss, questions about QB1's health. Lot of stuff we're dealing with here. As always, you can leave a question for a future mailbag here. "Was that it? Gut punch loss to the Packers, loss of Watt and Kyler goes down with an ankle. Was that the turning point, and now it all falls apart? We started 5-2 last year. Note on the entire year we didn't have any blowout losses. A team can implode and lose close, as we witnessed. And I saw your tweet about 'If Green catches that TD, are we even talking about this?' No, we wouldn't be. But he didn't catch it. And that's how these downfalls start. A sickening loss that shakes a team's confidence."

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO