CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Little treats have big pumpkin spice taste

restorationnewsmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant a quick and easy treat for Halloween? Why not try...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Evergreen

Pumpkin spice meets its match

If fall could be described by a drink, it would be chai tea. It is finally starting to feel like fall in Pullman, with colder morning walks to class and even colder nights. These times call for a drink to warm us up. London Fog, hot chocolate and classic coffee...
PULLMAN, WA
northernexpress.com

Pumpkin Spice Witch’s Brew

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. Or rather, the much greater Pumpkin Spice Witch’s Brew. The stuff of northern Michigan legend, Leelanau Cellars’ Witches Brews have been around for more than two decades (Leelanau Cellars itself is a bit of a vinology veteran; it was founded in 1974), but this latest version in the Omena winery’s spellbinding series is anything but old school. Far from its OG Witches Brew brethren, itself a rich mulled red steeped in a cauldron of secret spices, this adult adaptation of our collective pumpkin spice obsession is a wizard of a foil: ripe, juicy, and fire bright, thanks to a base of all-natural apples (not apple “flavors”) and a layering of warming autumn spices — cloves, ginger, and the like — that tastes magical hot or cold. Bottoms up, Witches! $7.99 for a 750 ml bottle. Find it at the tasting room at 5019 N. West Bay Shore Dr. in Omena and local grocery stores. (231) 386-5201, www.lwc.wine.
OMENA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Pumpkin#Pumpkin Spice#Food Drink#The Wilson Times
Times Daily

Mac and cheese meets the pumpkin spice moment

Now that the nights are cooler, many of us move from the light dishes of summer to the heartier comfort foods of fall. Autumn is when root vegetables and winter squashes take center stage, adding a nutritional kick to stews, soups, grain bowls and casseroles. Support local journalism reporting on...
RECIPES
simplygluten-free.com

Gluten-Free Baked Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts

If you were wondering when I was going to do a pumpkin recipe this month, well, wonder no more! These Gluten-Free Baked Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts are my first pumpkin recipe of the season, and they couldn’t be simpler. If you’re intimidated by the idea of making gluten-free doughnuts, trust me when I say these are so easy, the headless horseman could make them!
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Bites: Belvita pumpkin spice

Sometimes for breakfast, I want something sweet as opposed to an egg or a piece of toast. But cinnamon rolls and doughnuts are too sweet. Enter the Belvita biscuit cookies. They taste of whole grain and rolled oats with a hint of sweetness. And this limited-edition pumpkin spice flavor makes them even better — for those of us who love pumpkin spice.
FOOD & DRINKS
utahstories.com

Hallowine, Ladies Night and Trick or Treat Tastings

Midvale’s Hoof & Vine Modern American Steakhouse will host a “Hallowine” pairing event Tuesday through Thursday, October 26-28, 2021 featuring a four-course dinner with Dark Horse wines. The menu with wine pairings includes Sausage/Spinach stuffed mushroom with red bell pepper caramel and Rosé followed by Roasted Beets, Arugula and Candied...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Newsday

Try pumpkin bagels, pumpkin spice lattes and more at these 3 LI spots

The last time you carved a pumpkin, you probably didn’t stuff it — or even think to stuff it — with ramen, or pour your favorite beverage in it, right? Well, maybe you didn’t think of it, but the masterminds at some of Long Island niche eateries did. Even Long Island’s breakfast staple got a makeover this month, courtesy of Broadway Gourmet in North Massapequa, which is dying and shaping bagels into doughy pumpkins (almost) too pretty to eat.
RESTAURANTS
425magazine.com

Make a Healthier Pumpkin Spice Latte

Fall in the Northwest is pure magic, don’t you think? While I start off the season missing the sunlight and summer blooms, fall always makes me feel grounded and at home in a way that other seasons do not. From morning walks as leaves spin from the sky to the ground and evenings when it gets darker earlier, fall just feels good (and smells good, too — like cinnamon and spice).
FOOD & DRINKS
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Breakfast Bowls

Branson, Mo. Salvation Army hopes to see increase in bell ringers this holiday season. Travelers excited as United Express begins flights from Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport. Missouri students learn about earthquake preparedness in statewide drill. Community Foundation of the Ozarks highlights key points in 2021 Community focus report. Leigh's Lost...
BRANSON, MO
iowapublicradio.org

Pumpkin recipes to spice up spooky season

It's Halloween week. And for children — and the child within us all — that means lots of candy and all things sugar. But it's also pumpkin season. And pumpkin can be used for so much more than pie. Sweet and savory, pumpkin and winter squash (like butternut, buttercup, acorn) can be used to make soups, stews, risotto, bread, muffins, cookies, cakes and more.
RECIPES
americastestkitchen.com

The Key to This Savory Rice Dish? Pumpkin Pie Spice.

Why relegate this versatile ingredient to desserts and baked goods?. Starting in September (or even late August, in the case of major coffee chains), pumpkin spice is unavoidable on bakery menus, in beverages, and in snacks on supermarket shelves. In home kitchens, the jar of pumpkin pie spice is dusted off to get added to breads and pies and cakes.
advancedmixology.com

Pumpkin Spice Margarita Recipe

You can never go wrong with a cool, refreshing drink, and the Pumpkin Spice Margarita is no exception! It might be spicy, but it's sweet too! Thanks to all those fall flavors like cinnamon sugar. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Reposado tequila. 1 oz. Cointreau. ½ oz. Fresh lime...
FOOD & DRINKS
ctpublic.org

Cooking with pumpkins and exploring the joy and horror of pumpkin spice

Maggie Michalczyk, RDN, Author of The Great Big Pumpkin Cookbook. If the only thing you’ve ever made with pumpkin is pumpkin pie, we’re here to help expand your repertoire. There’s a whole world of savory pumpkin dishes that evoke fall comfort: soups, stews, curries, sauces, hummus. And pumpkin loves pasta (use it as a sauce or a filling for gnocchi, ravioli, or lasagna). What are your favorite dishes using pumpkin? We also demystify pumpkin spice with a food scientist and talk to baristas at Doro Marketplace & Café in West Hartford about the popularity of the pumpkin spice latte. A local pumpkin farmer from Castle Hill Farm joins the show, too. Where is your favorite local farm or pumpkin patch?
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy