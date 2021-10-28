Rare 1800s photos of African Americans displayed

Craig James is a Smithfield lawyer who has a large collection of 19th century photographs of African Americans.

In this image from the Craig James collection, emancipated slave children Isaac and Rosa from the Free Schools of Louisiana pose for a photograph taken by Myron H. Kimball in New York City on Jan. 6, 1863.

Two African American men pose for a tintype photograph between 1890 and 1895 in this image from the Craig James collection.

An African American boy holds a white baby in this daguerreotype photograph from the 1850s featured in the Craig James collection.

An African American child holds a young white girl in this tintype photograph taken between 1870 and 1875 featured in the Craig James collection.

Early photographs of African Americans are exceptionally rare, according to collector Craig James.

James, who has of one of the largest collections of 19th century African American photographs, is one of Sunday’s speakers for the Eyes on Main Street Outdoor Photo Festival. The event is free.

James, a Johnston County attorney, has been collecting daguerreotype, ambrotype and tintype photographs for almost 20 years.

“It was pretty rare because oftentimes, the African American in the photograph is oftentimes actually a prop,” James said. “They are not the subject of the photographs. So in a lot of my photographs, you are going to see Blacks and whites together.”

When young white children were photographed, they had to remain still, as the exposure time was typically several minutes long.

In order to keep children still, photographers would place them with the person they were most comfortable with. Often, that was an African American nanny.

The first photograph in James’ collection is a daguerreotype, a technology invented in 1839.

“The photographs in my collection could range from anywhere from 1839 up until the turn of the century,” James said.

James began collecting the photos when a friend introduced him to what is called a tintype.

“I was fascinated by it because I could hold so much history right in the palm of my hands,” James said. “Many of the tintypes are about the size of a playing card. I had the opportunity to look back over 100 years and see the faces of the people that lived during that time.”

The photos gave James the opportunity to write a narrative about their subjects.

“It wasn’t always a horrifying story or a horrific story,” James said. “Sometimes it is a pleasant story.”

James has photos from New Hampshire down to Florida and all the way across to Mississippi, Texas and Oklahoma.

He will deliver a PowerPoint presentation on Sunday and also will display about 60 photos for a small tabletop exhibit.

“I think it is more powerful for someone to see actual photographs rather than just photographs in a picture on a screen or in a book,” James said.

The clarity in the photographs is remarkable, which makes it possible to see details that indicate the pictures’ age.

“A lot of times, that’s what we use to date the photograph, like the clothes that they are wearing,” James said. “Fashion is something that is heavily recorded, then you have furnishings. Most of the world’s fairs would have these big furniture expositions, and they would be introducing new pieces and you would see when this particular chair style was introduced, so it gives you an idea as to when the photograph may have been taken.”

James encourages people to come out, look at the photos, express themselves on what they see and “allow the photograph to speak to them in their own way.”

James is unveiling a recently acquired photograph that appears to have been taken during a public gathering on the streets of Wilson in 1894.

“It’s a piece that probably is controversial. It’s a piece that leaves you with a lot of questions, and it’s a piece that could inspire some research from Wilson natives to try to find out the background of the piece,” James said. “I don’t have the background yet. It’s a powerful piece. It is a piece that may invoke anger. Then again, it may invoke sadness, so the piece has a lot going on.”

James’ presentation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Imagination Station Science & History Museum, 224 Nash St. E.

James will have copies of his new book “The Hands that Raised Them: A Reflection of History through Photography” on sale. The book includes many of his favorite and most telling photos from the collection.

The lecture is part of the seventh edition of the Eyes on Main Street Outdoor Photo Festival.

Some 100 prints of images from 38 countries will be on display on Barnes, Lodge and Nash streets through March 30.

For a full rundown of events, visit www.eyesonmainstreetwilson.com.