My voice shalt thou hear in the morning, O Lord; in the morning will I direct my prayer unto thee, and will look up. Psalm 5:3. We all live our lives one day at a time. We have a choice of how to face life each new day. We can look up to God in calm confidence asking for His guidance or we can look down in discouragement and defeat. We all face decisions and challenges even in normal days of activities.

RELIGION ・ 6 HOURS AGO